Eight-parcel subdivision proposed for 10th Ave SE in applications to City of Salmon Arm

Applications for official community plan (OCP) and zoning amendments relating to a residential property on 10th Avenue SE are going to council.

At the June 21 development and planning meeting, City of Salmon Arm councillors were largely amenable to the applications for a property at 3381 10th Ave. SE. One is to amend the property’s land use in the OCP, from low density residential to medium density residential. The second is to rezone the property from R1 single family residential to R4 medium density residential.

City director of development services Kevin Pearson explained the applicant has also submitted a subdivision application for the property. An early concept drawing provided to the city shows the lot being developed into eight strata parcels with access onto 1oth. Pearson said the applicant has been advised no access will be allowed onto 10th, as shown in the drawing. Instead, the city is recommending access be from 33rd Street SE, which runs along the west side of the property.

Coun. Tim Lavery was the only one opposed to the applications proceeding to council. He said he would have given his support if the OCP supported R4 zoning on the property. However, he felt the change in land use is something that should be discussed in the future when the next OCP review occurs.

Pearson likened it to spot zoning, and said the application at least deserves consideration as there aren’t too many properties of this size available. He also suggested servicing requirements would be costly.

