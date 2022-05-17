Eight-unit rental complex planned for Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Street

Owner said rental units contemplated, older trees to be left on site in addition to landscaping

Property once owned by the Anglican Church on Shuswap Street is to become home to an eight-unit rental development. (File photo)

A plan to build two rental four-plexes on Shuswap Street SE in Salmon Arm has received city council’s preliminary approval.

The quarter-acre parcel, owned by Muto Holdings Ltd., came to council previously with a 10-unit complex proposed, but that would have required access off Shuswap Street, which was not permitted.

City staff reported that a landscaping plan in the development permit application includes a few red maples on Shuswap at each corner of the lot, with parking in the back along the lane. Access is via the lane.

“This is a good example of how eight units can fit on a quarter-acre lot,” said Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services.”

Owner Ruth Muto told the city’s May 16 planning meeting that the plan is to maintain the older-growth trees on the back of the lane-way as much as possible, in addition to the landscaping plan.

“We think they’re going to be nice rental accommodations, close to town,” she said of the units, adding the owners would like to have a crawl space for storage for renters.

Both Mayor Alan Harrison and Coun. Debbie Cannon commended Muto on keeping the five medium- to older-growth trees.

“I’m really excited the old-growth trees are going to be saved back there, whichever ones can be accommodated, because that’s a big part of the character of that area. So that’s great you’re looking at keeping the ones on the perimeter,” said Cannon.

Harrison thanked the city’s design review panel, saying it’s beneficial to have experts in construction providing input to owners before they come to council.

The panel had suggested an additional roof gable be included in the design, or the entrances of the western units be realigned towards Shuswap Street. The designer then provided amended drawings.

The development permit application will go to council’s May 24 meeting.

Read more: Residential development planned for Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Street

Read more: Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armdevelopment