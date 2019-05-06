Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

A new case of measles on the south Island offers a low risk of transmission, according to Island Health.

Dr. Dee Hoyano, Island Health medical health officer, says there is a very low risk of transmission and there are no high-risk public exposures on Vancouver Island, but this serves as a reminder for people to get up-to-date on their immunizations. The latest case of measles is believed to be travel-related.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed measles cases on Vancouver Island to eight.

READ MORE: New case of measles makes sixth in South Island

Contact tracing on Vancouver Island was limited to one medical clinic and all of the individuals potentially affected have been contacted. Those who are not fully immunized were offered a vaccine that, if taken within six days of exposure, provides protection against measles.

Since February, Island Health has administered more than 7,300 measles vaccinations, which is double what was administered the previous year. Public Health continues to offer extra clinics to meet increased requests for immunization.

A provincial measles catch-up program is underway, helping families protect their children against measles. The program runs until the end of June, and provides measles vaccine for children who have not begun or completed their series. For more information about the measles catch-up program, visit www.islandhealth.ca/catch-up.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest. If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

Call 811 for information any time or visit healthlinkbc.ca.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sex assault preliminary hearing set for Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard

Just Posted

Slamming doors punctuate riotous Shuswap Theatre offering

Lend Me a Tenor to kick off locally hosted Ozone Drama Festival

Most common dog names in the CSRD

South Shuswap and Ranchero residents invited to share photos of their dog, win a prize

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre hosts 3rd Annual Hit 2 Fit fundraiser

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade

A decorated car fit for a queen leads the 1925 May Day… Continue reading

Preparing for pool season the right way

The City of Kelowna reminds residents to drain and prepare pools properly

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

World of Dance Live Tour to stop in Kelowna

The hit series will stop in Kelowna Oct. 7

Apartment fire in Kelowna caused by air conditioner

There were several items up against the air conditioner

‘Not your mom, not your milk’: VegFest speaker talks dairy industry

Vegan activist Gillian Walters is one of the presenters who will speak at VegFest on May 26

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Most Read