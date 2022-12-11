Elderly man dies in Penticton apartment fire

No criminality suspected in fire that erupted in a Lakeshore Drive apartment Saturday night

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

An elderly man was found dead in an apartment following a fire that erupted at a Lakeshore Drive building on Saturday night, Dec. 10.

An elderly woman was also found inside the apartment and taken to the Penticton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation-related injuries, said police

Around 10 p.m., Penticton Fire, police and ambulance were called to a second floor unit that was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The three-storey apartment building is located at 578 Lakeshore.

All other occupants had managed to evacuate the apartment safely, confirmed Penticton RCMP Const. Tyler Peters. Penticton RCMP are still working with Penticton Fire Investigators and the BC Coroner’s Service. The investigation is still ongoing, however the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, said police.

A fire erupted in a 3-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night. RCMP are investigating. (Morgan Edwards Facebook)

The City of Penticton has set up Emergency Support Services to aid the displaced apartment residents.

Video from the scene shows flames burning up the front of the apartment building. Witnesses say the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze pretty quickly.

Sunday morning the investigation into the fire was in full swing with boxes of evidence collected from inside brought to awaiting fire truck. One side of the building is badly burned.

Residents in the area said they could see more RCMP officers than fire personnel. Lakeshore was blocked both ways for sometime.

