Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

A 78-year-old woman was left “clinging to life” after two men dressed as cops attacked her in her home early Sunday (Jan. 31) morning, Vancouver police said.

Police said the attack happened just after 6 a.m. when two men posing as police knocked on the woman’s front door. The elderly woman, who lives alone near Queen Elizabeth Park, let the men inside and was then attacked.

Police believe she lay injured inside her home for hours, until a friend called for a wellness check later on Sunday morning. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“This was a horrific and deeply disturbing crime that has left a vulnerable senior clinging to life,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “We don’t know yet who did this or why, and until we have more information everyone should be on guard.”

Addison added that all Vancouver police officers, whether in uniform or plain clothes, carry individualized police badges, ID cards, and have unique personal identification numbers.

“If you have any doubt that a person you are dealing with is a police officer, please call the VPD non-emergency line at 604-717-3321 for confirmation,” he said.

Two suspects are being looked for following Sunday’s attack. Police describe the first as a six-foot tall white man, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, with a long brown beard and a medium build. The second is described as a six-foot tall Indigenous or Hispanic man, with a heavy build and dark, balding hair. He is believed to be between 30 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 604-717-2541. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

