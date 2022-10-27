Election recount demanded by failed Kelowna council candidate

A Kelowna council candidate,who placed 24th, claiming ballot stuffing and fraud, had her day in court on Oct. 27.

Sacheen Collecut, a representative for Spirit Alliance, is seeking a judicial recount of all the ballots cast in Kelowna during the municipal election on Oct. 15.

The courtroom gallery was full of supporters, including the former organizer of anti-lockdown protests David Lindsay who gave Collecut words of encouragement after court was adjourned.

In court on Oct. 27, Collecut was requesting to know “how do we know that [people] are not voting multiple times… or voting in multiple locations?”

The judge said that the matter of voting rules and regulations is under the bylaw jurisdiction and that the courts do not have the power to make a decision on that.

Collecut also raised concern that the ballot counting machine, may not have read the votes accurately.

“We cannot assume that the machines would be tabulating properly.”

The judge said that there is no evidence that the tabulation was incorrect, despite the fact that ballots were able to be entered into the machine in any direction.

Collecut submitted affidavits from election scrutenires, who claim that the machines malfunctioned throughout the election.

Additionally, Collecut said that there seems to be “conflicts of interest,” in the municipal voting process. She said that scrutenires at the polling stations had no duties and claimed they were not given direction.

She claimed this was unusual as she once worked as a scrutenire.

Crown counsel said that no tabulating method is perfect and that democracy is always an approximation.

The judge said that the decision will come at 4 p.m., stating she understood the urgency of the situation.

