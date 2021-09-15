Electric vehicle charging stations galore at Uptown Askew’s, Salmon Arm

Grocery store provides eight Tesla Supercharger stations and three Flo stations

Uptown Askew’s is now equipped to refill more than your kitchen cupboards.

Dave Wallace, general manager of Askew’s Foods, said the electric vehicle charging stations at Uptown Askew’s are now ready to go.

There are eight Tesla Supercharger stations combined with three Flo stations. The Flo stations charge electric vehicles that aren’t Tesla.

“Tesla reached out to us over a year ago, inquiring if we’d like to have charging stations on our property. And we were very happy to reach an agreement with them as it is the way of the future,” he said.

Wallace explained that the supercharger is the fastest way to charge a Tesla – 38 minutes from zero to full charge.

“We’re pretty excited about that. Maybe it’s because since we started dealing with Tesla that you notice those vehicles out there now. Even around Salmon Arm.”

He said Teslas have mapping which tells the driver they need to charge up and will say, for example, that the next Tesla charging station is at Askew’s Foods in Salmon Arm.

“It puts it on the map.”

Askew’s Facebook page urges visitors and residents to “stop by for a charge and get your grocery shopping done.”

