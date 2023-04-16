The two charging units now installed at the Chase BC Hydro station. (Contributed)

Electric vehicles charging up in Chase with addition of second unit

First charging dock was installed by BC Hydro in March 2016

Opportunities to charge electric vehicles in Chase have doubled.

BC Hydro has added a second 50-kilowatt charging unit to its electric vehicle site in Chase.

The site originally opened in March 2016, featuring one 50 kilowatt unit that can add 50 kilometres of driving energy to an average electric vehicle, charging up in about 10 minutes, reads a BC Hydro media release.

The site is at the Chase Chamber of Commerce, 400 Shuswap Ave., and on April 12, 2023, the second unit was added. The location was also updated to have a curbless design.

The displays on the new charger are lower down, to aid in accessibility.

“The Village of Chase is very happy to receive an additional electric vehicle charging unit,” says David Lepsoe, Mayor of the Village of Chase, in the release. “This fits in very well in our efforts to being a more environmentally responsible community.”

BC Hydro’s province-wide charging network currently features 146 charging units in 83 locations. Chargers are funded in a partnership between the province and Natural Resources Canada.

