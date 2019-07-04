The Climate Action Tax Credit is being expanded.

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

Low and middle-income families eligible for the Climate Action Tax Credit could soon see more money in their pocket, following a new announcement from the B.C. government.

Nearly 50 per cent of B.C. families eligible for the credit will have their finances boosted as of July 5, thanks to the first of four installments of the newly expanded credit. Over the next year, families of four will receive up to $400, and this could rise to $500 in July 2021, when the credit will be worth nearly 70 per cent more than it was in 2017.

ALSO READ: Island View Nursery under quarantine after single plant found with infected spores

The tax credit is designed to offset B.C.’s carbon tax and helps low and middle-income families avoid the burden of the tax, while the Province shifts to a cleaner, greener economy. The B.C. government says the credit is part of initiatives to make life more affordable while continuing to meet their climate change goals.

In 2017 the provincial government announced an increase in the carbon tax on April 1, 2018, rising by $5 per tonne of CO2 equivalent emissions, as well as the climate action tax credit.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

The 2019 budget saw $223 million invested in the climate action tax credit over three years. As of July 2019, the maximum annual climate action tax credit will be increased to $154.50 per adult and to $45.50 per child. By 2021, this will rise to a maximum of $193.50 per adult and $56.50 per child. They say single-parent families will continue to receive the adult amount for the first child in the family.

To learn more about the province’s CleanBC plan visit cleanbc.gov.bc.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China
Next story
13 exotic cats seized from ‘horrific’ conditions near Kamloops

Just Posted

Construction of 67 affordable housing units underway in Salmon Arm

Additional 38 units being built for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness

$82 million in federal funding committed to Highway 1 upgrades in Tappen

4.3 km section of Trans-Canada Highway will be widened to four lanes, bridge will be replaced

School District #83 rolls out wheelchairs for physical education

Sport wheelchairs, available for schools to use, help students develop empathy

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

New Okanagan highway maintenance contractor fails to meet sweeping targets

Acciona failed to meet targets for several reasons, including not having full equipment fleet

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

BREAKING: Abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

It’s been three years since Lauren Etchells left Canada with 19-month-old Kaydance

A young Okanagan resident’s fatal overdose inspires community-service award

Jake Langille was fun, smart, passionate and loyal

Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre will be recognized

Names of community donors are no longer displayed at facility

Okanagan football foursome named to Team B.C.

Quartet will try to help province win Football Canada Cup U18 championship for first time

Pianos to punches: Okanagan musician boxes for charity

Neville Bowman is stepping into the ring as a “three-round hero” in Kelowna on July 6

Alleged baby-snatcher to plead guilty in Kelowna

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren will appear in court on July 23

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Most Read