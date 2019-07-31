Elijah Beauregard was stabbed at approximately 11:20 p.m. on June 27, 2019 on Bernard Avenue near Water Street. (submitted)

Eli’s death remains unanswered: RCMP are still investigating

Over a month after Eli’s murder, RCMP have no updates

RCMP are still in search of the murderer who stabbed a 16-year-old Kelowna youth.

Elijah-lain Beauregard was stabbed on June 27 at approximately 11:24 p.m., near Bernard Avenue and Water Street. He died on July2.

“There are no further updates at this time,” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “The homicide investigation, being led by the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU), remains active and ongoing.”

READ MORE: Eli to be remembered by bridging the gap between Kelowna’s communities

It’s now been one month since Eli was stabbed and there have not been any significant updates from RCMP or the SCU.

For Eli’s father, Robyn Beauregard, the process has been frustrating.

“It’s been hard to get back to normal life,” Beauregard said.

Over the past few weeks, Kelowna and the rest of the Okanagan paid tribute to Eli and his family by attending the memorials in both Penticton and Kelowna.

“Good or bad: there wasn’t one thing we couldn’t do together,” Ayden Chura, a childhood friend of Eli’s, said during the candlelight vigil held in Kelowna on July 7.

Anyone with any information that may help RCMP investigators is asked to contact the SCU at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: The life of Eli’s father: how a youth stab-victim ended up on the streets

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
