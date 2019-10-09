Luna was found with a gunshot wound in Prince George. (BC SPCA)

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA is asking for help after a dog was found with half her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound in Prince George.

The society said Luna was seen on Blackwater Road by members of the public. She had been shot and was severely emaciated.

The SPCA caught her using a live trap after tracking Luna for more than a week.

“Luna had been walking around for days with half of her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound. She immediately went in for emergency reconstructive surgery,” said Alex Schare, SPCA North Cariboo District animal centre services manager.

The SPCA said Luna’s care is expected to cost more than $3,000. She is recovering at a foster home.

For more information visit the SPCA’s website.

ALSO READ: Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

ALSO READ: Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Mother black bear and two cubs frolic outside homes in Penticton

Just Posted

Downtown Salmon Arm’s paving extravaganza remains on schedule

Work to be completed by end of week, as long as no delays from weather

Easing the pain: Group formed to help chronic pain sufferers in Salmon Arm

The first of Pain BC’s chronic pain meetings in Salmon Arm will be held Oct. 22

A window into the past: Sicamous and District Heritage trail officially opens

The trail features signs with historical photographs and information on significant locations

Shuswap make your own wine businesses change hands

One business in Salmon Arm, one in Blind Bay, sell wine, cider and beer making kits

Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Club presented with the Contribution to Community Tennis award

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Okanagan Mountie wraps up mental health walk

Watch as RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer takes his final steps to fight mental health stigma

Mountain Film Festival bringing acclaimed Canadian alpinist to Okanagan

Barry Blanchard and the International Mountain Film Festival visit the Okanagan Oct. 19

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

VIDEO: Mother black bear and two cubs frolic outside homes in Penticton

The bears were caught in the area of Pineview Road and Juniper on Wednesday morning

Swap gets Okanagan skiers and boarders in gear

Vernon Ski Club fundraiser goes Oct. 19

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Most Read