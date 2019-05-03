Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

A Vernon woman was denied adopting a dog from the Embrace adoption event in Kelowna.

Dailene Cowles said she called the foundation a week ago and was told by Embrace the adoption process would be quicker if she pre-registered online, but was not notified the adoption event was only for Kelowna residents.

“I completed all online forms and my daughter and I planned on attending the event today, the first day of a three-day event because we were hoping to rescue a dog immediately. She even skipped a day of school today so that we could go. We drove from Vernon to Kelowna and arrived at PetSmart at 8:30 a.m. when the doors opened at 9 a.m. and waited in line,” said Cowles.

She said they got to walk Jesse, the dog the chose, they connected but in the final steps of the adoption process was told they wouldn’t be able to adopt the dog because house checks had to be done and they were only doing the checks in Kelowna.

“We we took Jesse outside for a walk and he was perfect he jumped on our laps he licked her face we felt that we had found our forever dog my daughter was thrilled and asked if we could take him I said yes. We proceeded back inside excited to complete the adoption. Never expecting what would come next,” said Cowles.

Cowles explained that they were not alone. Other hopeful adopters from the Okanagan region who were pre-registered were turned away after waiting and meeting what they thought would be a new member of their family.

“She apologized and said no,” said Cowles. ”There was another woman from Vernon ahead of us that was with her mother they were also very disappointed as she was interested in adopting a dog as well [but] there was a volunteer on site that had offered to come and do the home visit in Vernon.”

PetsMart confirmed the adoption is only for Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna residents.

