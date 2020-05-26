Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 near Summerland are closed following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. crews were called out to respond to an incident, north of Trout Creek and south of Summerland.
BC RCMP Traffic Services confirmed there was a fatality as a result of the incident, and that the highway will likely be closed for an extended period.
“I can confirm it’s a fatality,” said media relations officer, Cpl. Mike Halskov, adding that the investigation will likely be ongoing for some time.
“Motorists can monitor DriveBC for updates… if people can detour I would suggest they do that.”
More to come.
