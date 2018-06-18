Emergency personnel respond to a vehicle crash on 50th Street SW on Saturday, June 16 about 5:45 p.m. (Photo contributed)

Update: Driver lone occupant of truck that crashed Saturday

Vehicle flipped over on 50th Street SW, driver injured, alcohol not ruled out as a factor

Emergency personnel responded to a crash along 50th Street SW Saturday evening, which left a truck in the ditch.

The incident, in the 1800 block of the road near Grass Root Dairies, took place about 5:45 p.m. on June 16.

Fire, ambulance and police crews were on scene, with traffic interrupted while a person inside the vehicle was assisted.

Police report that the grey pickup truck left the road, hit a culvert and rolled.

“The male driver and only occupant remained in the vehicle but suffered non-life threatening injuries which required hospoitalization,” states Staff Sgt. Scott West. “The driver required extraction from the vehicle due to the extent of his injuries.”

A witness reports that first responders did amazing team work to get the person inside the vehicle out, with local citizens providing “caring assistance.”

West says an investigation into the collision continues and alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
