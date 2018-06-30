Emergency crews and air ambulance respond to head-on crash west of Sorrento

At least seven injured, multiple ambulances and fire rescue truck on scene

A multi-vehicle collision occurred west of Sorrento June 30 at approximately 2:15 p.m..

Crews responded to a head-on collision near the intersection of Waverly Road and the Trans-Canada Highway. At least three ambulances, fire rescue and a helicopter air ambulance responded to the scene.

Seven occupants were treated by emergency crews, with one trapped in the wreckage.

Crews attended the scene and transported the injured occupants to hospital. An air ambulance has been dispatched to evacuate the critically injured.

Use caution and prepare for delays if travelling west from Sorrento on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Updates will come as more information is made available.

