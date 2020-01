Carbon monoxide alarm prompts return to RBC Royal Bank for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, emergency crews have been called to the RBC Royal Bank in Salmon Arm.

Once again the reason is an unconfirmed carbon monoxide leak.

The bank is currently closed while crews investigate the situation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as Alexander Street is blocked off by emergency vehicles.

