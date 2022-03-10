The intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and 10th Street SW was blocked Thursday morning, March 10 due to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency crews respond to collision in Salmon Arm at Highway 1 and 10th Street SW

Traffic was rerouted due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, March 10

  • Mar. 10, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 10th Street SW and Highway 1 in Salmon Arm about 9:45 Thursday morning, March 10.

Crews were attempting to assist at least one person from one of the vehicles who appeared to be trapped.

Ambulance, fire, police and the rescue unit were still on scene at 10 a.m.

