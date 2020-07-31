Emergency crews respond to collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic stopped in both directions

  • Jul. 31, 2020 4:20 p.m.
  • News

A motor-vehicle collision has closed Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

Drive BC reports the incident occurred between James and Sunnybrae-Canoe Point roads, and that an assessment is in progress. There is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

Witnesses say an air ambulance is responding, and that traffic is lined up a ways in both directions.

Multiple accidents were reported to have occurred in the Shuswap on the Trans-Canada Highway throughout the afternoon, including an earlier collision in the Tappen area.

ICBC stats show collision numbers are typically high over the BC Day weekend. In the Southern Interior, on average, 94 people are injured in 380 crashes annually.

