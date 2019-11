Emergency crews are responding to a collision on Highway 1 near the downtown Salmon Arm Tim Hortons.

Eastbound traffic is currently reduced to single-lane as emergency responders make their way to the collision scene near the intersection of 4th Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance crew are responding.

