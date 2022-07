Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

The collision is reportedly at the Third Nations Road intersection. Firefighters, BC Emergency Health Services and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit are responding. An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

newsroom@saobserver.net

#Salmon Armcollision