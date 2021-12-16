Two holes were evident in the ice at McGuire Lake on the morning of Dec. 16 which were made by Shuswap Search and Rescue during a training exercise the previous night. Passersby are warned not to walk on the ice as it’s not thick enough to be safe. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Two holes were evident in the ice at McGuire Lake on the morning of Dec. 16 which were made by Shuswap Search and Rescue during a training exercise the previous night. Passersby are warned not to walk on the ice as it’s not thick enough to be safe. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency crews respond to report of person falling through ice on McGuire Lake

No evidence found but fire chief warns people to stay off as ice is not thick enough yet

Emergency crews were called out to McGuire Lake Thursday, Dec. 16 about 9:30 a.m. trying to determine if someone had fallen through the thin ice.

Crews investigated and determined that it was a false alarm as no evidence of someone breaking through the ice was found.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said multiple footprints could be seen on the surface of the lake and he issued a warning that the ice is still thin and no one should be walking on it at this time.

Two holes seen near the edge of the lake were where Shuswap Search and Rescue had been doing training exercises the night before.

Read more: Not bottomless, but Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake boasts a busy underlife

Read more:Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armrescue

Previous story
Canada surpasses grim milestone with more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths
Next story
Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

Just Posted

The province has increased the allowable annual cut for a tree farm license held by Canoe Forest Products Ltd. by about 10 per cent. (File photo)
Province increases annual allowable cut for Canoe Forest Products tree farm licence

Emergency crews were called to McGuire Lake on Dec. 16 about 9:30 a.m. responding to reports of someone possibly falling through the thin ice. No sign of anyone breaking through the ice was found but crews issued a warning for people not to walk on the thin ice. (Zach Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Emergency crews respond to report of person falling through ice on McGuire Lake

Peggy Henrickson said each child at Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous is a little piece of her heart. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Young Sicamous students surprise volunteer ‘Grandma Peggy’ with gift, carols

A flagger directs construction traffic while heavy equipment is used as repairs to a bridge and road that was washed out by flooding are underway on the Coquihalla Highway near Carolin Mine Road, northeast of Hope, B.C., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. According to the B.C. Transportation Ministry the highway, which was heavily damaged in numerous places during last month’s flooding and mudslides, is on track to reopen to essential travel in early January if weather cooperates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Highway reopening caution: ‘It is not the Coquihalla as we know it’