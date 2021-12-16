Emergency crews respond to report of person falling through ice on McGuire Lake

No evidence found but fire chief warns people to stay off as ice is not thick enough yet

Two holes were evident in the ice at McGuire Lake on the morning of Dec. 16 which were made by Shuswap Search and Rescue during a training exercise the previous night. Passersby are warned not to walk on the ice as it’s not thick enough to be safe. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency crews were called out to McGuire Lake Thursday, Dec. 16 about 9:30 a.m. trying to determine if someone had fallen through the thin ice.

Crews investigated and determined that it was a false alarm as no evidence of someone breaking through the ice was found.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said multiple footprints could be seen on the surface of the lake and he issued a warning that the ice is still thin and no one should be walking on it at this time.

Two holes seen near the edge of the lake were where Shuswap Search and Rescue had been doing training exercises the night before.

