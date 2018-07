The fire is near Smith Creek in West Kelowna

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a fire near Smith Creek Road in West Kelowna.

According to the West Kelowna Fire Department, West Kelowna firefighters were told to stand down.

Witnesses are reporting there is a water bomber on scene.

More to come.

