Emergency crews rush youth to hospital after quadding accident in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s new off-road vehicle was used in the rescue

West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s new utility vehicle returns from delivering medical supplies and a paramedic to the scene of a quadding accident on May 30. (Dave Ogilve Photo)

Emergency crews in West Kelowna rushed to help a young man who was injured in a quad rollover at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30.

The accident took place about a kilometre above the Tallus Ridge subdivision. A youth in his early teens was down a trail when he lost control of the quad and it flipped over, injuring his lower body.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) Assistant Chief Brent Watson, the fire department was on another call when they heard about the quad rollover and initially responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a command unit. As the injured youth was on a narrow trail, WKFR brought in their new off-road utility vehicle. The small vehicle is well suited to rescues on hiking and mountain bike trails.

When the utility vehicle arrived on scene, it was used to carry additional medical supplies and an ambulance paramedic up the trail to help the injured quadder. The patient was stabilized and taken back down the trail and then off to Kelowna General Hospital for further assessment.

“WKFR thanks BC Ambulance, Kelowna Fire Dispatch and the RCMP for their assistance with today’s rescue. WKFR reminds off-road enthusiasts to ride within their limits, always carry emergency supplies and a charged phone, and to tell friends or family where they are going,” a WKFR press release reads.

