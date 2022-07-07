(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Incident with Rocky Mountaineer train happened near First Avenue and Prest Road in Chilliwack

Emergency crews in Chilliwack were called out to a woman who was struck by a Rocky Mountaineer train on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near First Avenue and Prest Road sometime around 3:45 p.m. on July 7.

According to crews on scene, the woman was under the passenger train but not in pain nor trapped in any way.

It is believed the woman was a pedestrian.

A landing zone was being set up at the Chilliwack Airport for an air ambulance.

Crews called for other trains to be halted.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated the collision happened near Walden Street.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Shuswap llama sanctuary given 30-day notice, fundraising for new home

Just Posted

Operators of The Llama Sanctuary in Chase were served a 30-day notice and are in the process of raising funds to secure a new home for the refuge. (The Llama Sancturary/Facebook photo)
Shuswap llama sanctuary given 30-day notice, fundraising for new home

The intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE saw the most intersection crashes in the Salmon Arm area in 2021 as well as in the five years from 2017-2021. (File photo) The intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE saw the most intersection crashes in the Salmon Arm area in 2021 as well as in the five years from 2017-2021. (File photo)
30th Street NE/Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm hangs on to top crash spot

As Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch soak up the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park, Dexter the dog’s attention is drawn away from the Cat Murphy Band to other audience members enjoying the July 6 event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Live music returns to Salmon Arm’s Marine Park for Wednesday on the Wharf

A practising Buddhist, Mike Boudreau enjoys teaching and sharing his experience of meditation with others. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Focused on the positive: Salmon Arm entrepreneur pursuing path to enlightenment