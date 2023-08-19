Emergency fund launched to aid wildfire-scorched Shuswap communities

The fund has already raised more than $28,000

A view of the wildfire taken in the Sorrento area around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Sushwap Emergency Program/Facebook)

An emergency response fund has been launched to support the communities affected by the raging Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in the North Shuswap.

The Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) announced the launch of its emergency response fund on Saturday morning, Aug. 19. The fundraising campaign seeks to provide vital assistance during the current crisis, helping the region’s residents rebuild and recover.

The Adams Lake wildfire has caused widespread devastation, burning 10,000 hectares and destroying structures in its path, including the Scotch Creek fire hall.

The SCF emergency response fund collaborates with community organizations to channel donations to address the long-term needs of disaster-affected areas, aiming to provide sustained food security, shelter and other recovery measures.

For those wishing to contribute, the fund is able to provide charitable tax receipts. Donors can contribute securely and conveniently through an online platform, or through the SCF website.

“Our mission at the Shuswap Community Foundation is to stand with our neighbours in times of crisis and provide assistance where it is most impactful,” said Roger Parenteau, SCF executive director. “While recognizing the incredible work being done by fire crews and all front-line responders, the Foundation’s efforts will be focused on aiding community organizations to address the medium and longer-term needs of those affected by the wildfire.”

Donations to the emergency fund will support Shuswap communities during their journey to recovery. The SCF notes that it does not finance immediate front-line response efforts, but rather supports local organizations in their efforts to recover and rebuild while ensuring resources are directed to the areas of greatest need.

The fund has already raised $28,200 as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We invite everyone to join us in spreading this message and supporting the recovery of Shuswap communities,” Parenteau added. “Your generosity will make a lasting difference in the lives of those who have been affected by wildfire.”

READ MORE: Sorrento on evacuation alert as devastating Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns

READ MORE: Firehall, other structures believed lost to wildfire in North Shuswap

Brendan Shykora

#Salmon ArmB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsEmergency PreparednessfundraisingShuswapwildfire