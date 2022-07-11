Emergency mode dropped in Enderby but floating not advised

Shuswap River levels still much higher than normal

The Shuswap River Ambassadors keep an eye on water conditions and don't yet advise floating on the Enderby waterway.

As the flood hazard continues to decline, the City of Enderby Emergency Operations Centre is standing down.

Monitoring will continue and the public is advised that the river remains unseasonably high and fast, with debris flows and other unpredictable hazards.

“Please use caution when on or near to it. Please check the Shuswap River Ambassadors page for up-to-date information on the river’s status and risks,” the city said in a July 11 report.

Water levels are unseasonably high, therefore the ambassadors still do not recommend floating the popular river.

The Shuswap River is currently at eight-feet-six inches, significantly higher than last year’s two-feet-eight-inches and still deeper than the 2020 high level of seven-feet-five-inches.

“High water conditions can be extremely dangerous even if you know the river. This is a natural body of water with unpredictable hazards not a controlled channel,” the ambassadors advise. “There is fast moving murky water conditions with an increased amount of debris along with sweeper and log jams. These conditions increase the chance of drowning, vessels popping, and being sucked under. Use extreme caution when near the river banks especially with children and weak swimmers.”

Closures remain in effect for Kildonan Boat Launch and Tuey Park, but these locations are expected to reopen in the near future.

The upstream hydrometric gauge, the Shuswap River water height is 4.02 m (13.19 feet) with a discharge rate of 314 m3/s as of July 11. In comparison, on July 8, the Shuswap River water height was 4.15 m (13.62 feet) with a discharge rate of 335 m3/s.

The forecast calls for hot, dry conditions Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast models are predicting that the Shuswap River discharge rate will continue to decrease throughout the week, with a discharge rate of 286.1 m3/s predicted for Thursday, July 14.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a High Streamflow Advisory for the Shuswap River which means river levels may rise, potentially rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Sand and sandbags will remain available for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan St. Bring your own shovel.

