Emergency personnel draw attention in Salmon Arm with training exercise

If you were wondering what was happening along Third Street SW in Salmon Arm Wednesday afternoon and evening, it appears to have been a police training exercise.
Several reports from the public of emergency response teams congregating in town for a serious incident were received and visible on social media July 27.
About 5:30 p.m., more than 10 police vehicles along with a fire truck and an ambulance were at Centenoka Park Mall, with a sign in the parking lot behind the vehicles stating, “Police training in progress.”
The hub of the action appeared to be at the former Safeway building, now being renovated, with emergency personnel gathered around the doorway.
No further details have been provided by police.
