Emergency personnel responding to multiple collisions in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Traffic reduced to single lane on Highway 1 following collision west of Sicamous

Emergency responders are at the scene of a collision on Highway 97A near Enderby. (Drive BC image)

Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle collision on Highway 97A south of Enderby.

Drive BC reports the collision occurred between McLeery and Stepney Cross roads, five kilometres south of Enderby. Emergency responders are on scene. The road is closed in both directions and an assessment was in progress.

Emergency crews were also called to a collision in the 3,000 block of 50th Street NE (Highway 1) west of Canoe.

Meanwhile, Drive BC reports traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating on Highway 1 following a collision between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Old Sicamous Road west of Sicamous.

#BCHwy97A CLOSED due to a vehicle incident between McLeery Rd and Stepney Cross Rd. north of #AmrtrongBC. Assessment in progress. Watch for traffic control. #Enderby #VernonBC

For more info: https://t.co/j2AXhhdzAc — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 3, 2022

lachlan@saobserver.net

