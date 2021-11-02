Emergency crews are responding to two vehicle collisions on Highway 97A, one south of Sicamous and the other north of Vernon. (File photo)

Emergency crews are responding to two vehicle collisions on Highway 97A, one south of Sicamous and the other north of Vernon. (File photo)

Emergency personnel responding to two collisions on Highway 97A

Highway reported closed south of Sicamous

  • Nov. 2, 2021 12:54 p.m.
  • News

Highway 97A south of Sicamous is closed due to a motor-vehicle collision between the Mara Lake rest area and Mara Heights Road.

Motorists travelling in the area are asked to take precaution as emergency personnel are on scene.

Another collision was reported to have taken place on Highway 97A near Pleasant Valley Road north of Vernon, closing the southbound lane. Emergency personnel are responding.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
UPDATE: Four displaced by downtown Kelowna house fire
Next story
PM says Indigenous talks may offer “solution” so Canada can honour war dead

Just Posted

From left: David Askew, sponsor - Askew’s; David Wellingham, Salmon Arm West Elementary School principal; Travis Schuchardt, sponsor - Canadian Tire; Bill Spencer, Salmon Arm Tennis Club president; Mario Schuchardt, sponsor - Canadian Tire; Reese Gallant, Canadian Tire Jumpstart coordinator. (Contributed)
‘A huge success’: Salmon Arm Tennis Club happy with new youth program

Emergency crews are responding to two vehicle collisions on Highway 97A, one south of Sicamous and the other north of Vernon. (File photo)
Emergency personnel responding to two collisions on Highway 97A

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two Okanagan cities among rattiest in B.C.

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions