Emergency response team in Chase area to help with arrests

RCMP request that public not share the location on social media

Emergency response team comes to Chase area on Aug. 20, 2020 to help with arrests. (File photo)

Some Chase area residents have been wondering why there are extra police vehicles in the region.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey explained that the Southeast District Emergency Response Team came to the area on Aug. 20 to assist Chase RCMP with the arrests of several people in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

He asked the public and media not to publicize their location.

“In order to protect the integrity of the tactical operation underway, and ensure the safety of the police and the general public, RCMP ask the media and the general public to refrain from publicizing the tactical team’s location or sharing their position on social media platforms,” O’Donaghey wrote in an email.

