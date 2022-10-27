Annika Kirk, Ayden Clark, James Plaxton, Rebekah Dingwall, Elizabeth Hirschkorn, Jackson Price, Dr.Kyleen Myrah (faculty advisor), Devin Rubadaeu (faculty advisor), Jon Philip Talastas, Maya Samaddar, Mandi Kohout, Mackenna Lenarcic, Danielle Walker, celebrate the Enactus OC National Exhibition win. (Submitted photo)

Enactus Okanagan students off to Puerto Rico for global competition

The students’ Unusually Good Food Co. project earned them national accolades

Okanagan College students will be jetting off to Puerto Rico to represent Canada at the 2022 Enactus World Cup.

The global competition will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in San Juan.

In early October, Enactus Okanagan became the national champion for its Unusually Good Food Co. project, which turns apples that have aesthetic deficiencies but are perfectly good for consumption into nutritious apple chips to be given to local schools, food banks and developing countries.

Enactus Okanagan is one of 32 competing country teams that will present the impact of their projects for a chance to earn the title of global champion.

“We are so proud to support Okanagan College as they represent Team Canada on the global stage at Enactus World Cup 2022,” said Allyson Hewitt, president and CEO of Enactus Canada. “Enactus Okanagan is a shining example of the dedication that Enactus students from across the world make to bettering their communities through entrepreneurial action. They are the leaders our world needs!”

The team works with and pays Okanagan farmers, salvaging unwanted apples and transforming them into apple chips which help combat food insecurity. In addition to the apple chips, the team also uses the imperfect apples to produce high-quality juice with an extended shelf life, creating a new revenue stream.

This year alone, the team has donated 38,000 servings of apple chips, saving over 35,000 pounds of apples from going to waste. They are also working with local schools to teach kids about how they can solve social issues in their communities.

