Endangered right whale spotted off southern U.S.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it’s the third calf sighting since December

Canadian officials say another North Atlantic right whale calf has been spotted off the coast of Florida.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it’s the third calf sighting since December.

Right whales typically migrate from the North Atlantic to give birth off Georgia and Florida from December through March.

Many summer in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and the Canadian government put protection measures in place after 17 of them died in 2017 — a dozen of them in Canadian waters.

Scientists estimate fewer than 450 of the endangered aquatic mammals remain.

No newborns were reported during the last calving season, and just five calves were counted during the previous year.

The Canadian Press

