Enderby activates emergency operations centre

EOC activated in anticipation of flooding

The City of Enderby is being proactive against flooding.

As a result of predicted increases in the level of the Shuswap River, the City of Enderby activated its Emergency Operations Centre at 11:30 a.m. May 15.

“At this time, the Emergency Operations Centre is being activated in anticipation of flooding,” said Tate Bengston, chief administrative officer in a release. “An Emergency Operations Centre provides direction, control, coordination and resource support in the event of an existing or anticipated emergency.”

The City encourages private property owners to take precautionary measures to protect their property from flooding. Sand and bags are available at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Street in Enderby.

Residents should take extra caution around creeks and streams due to the increased potential for bank instability and swift currents.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the City of Enderby Emergency Dashboard at www.cityofenderby.com/emergency for updates.

The City’s emergency dashboard states the current Emergency Operations Centre status, summarizes any alerts, orders, or declarations, provides situation reports, and streams a Twitter feed containing emergency updates. It also provides helpful links to resources about preparing your household, creating an emergency kit and preparing your pets.

