Enderby family escapes fire

A North Okanagan family escaped a fire that significantly damaged their home outside of Enderby Monday.

The Enderby Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Enderby-Mabel Lake Road just after 10 a.m.

“When we got there, the house was fully engulfed,” said deputy fire chief Richard Bastiaansen. “The home did sustain significant damage but all of the occupants were able to exit the home with no injuries.”

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist, and spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett said the occupants of the home were sleeping at the time of the fire.

RCMP and Bastiaansen said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

“We have some investigators working on trying to determine the cause and origin,” said Bastiaansen.

