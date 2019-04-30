Enderby fire crew battles house blaze

If you’re heading to Enderby, traffic is slow around a house fire on Highway 97A.
Dispatch reports say a house is on fire near a business in the 1900 block of George Street, which is also the highway, at the north end of the city.
More to come…
Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A
More to come…
