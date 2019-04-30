The Enderby Fire Department is battling a house fire in the 1900 block of George Street. (Tammy Stelmachowich - Morning Star

Enderby fire crew battles house blaze

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

If you’re heading to Enderby, traffic is slow around a house fire on Highway 97A.

Dispatch reports say a house is on fire near a business in the 1900 block of George Street, which is also the highway, at the north end of the city.

More to come…

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair
Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

