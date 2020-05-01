Kode Michael Schwartz, missing since April 21, has been found safe and well according to a Vernon RCMP statement Friday, May 1. (Contributed)

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

A 24-year-old man who went missing for more than a week has been found safe and well, police said Friday morning.

Kode Michael Schwartz had last been seen in Enderby April 21.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, RCMP media relations officer.

missing person

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

