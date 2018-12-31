Enderby man linked to multiple thefts arrested

A man linked to several thefts in the Enderby area has been arrested.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Enderby after he was found to be in breach of his conditions Dec. 13. Officers found the man and arrested him without incident at the Cedar Park Inn in Enderby. A search incidental to the arrest led officers to find multiple credit cards and forms of identification on his person that were linked to numerous thefts in the area.

“This male is well-known to police and has had multiple charges in the past in relation to similar offences”, said Cst. Kelly Brett. “The stolen property that was recovered during the arrest has been linked to a least 10 different victims and files currently under investigation by the RCMP.”

The-Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reminds the public about the importance of reporting thefts, regardless of the value of goods stolen. In this case, officers were able to link this individual to at least 10 different theft reports throughout the North Okanagan, which provides further evidence to the court that charges are warranted, Brett said.

Jordan McCann, from Enderby, has remained in custody since his arrest.

Court documents show that McCann is facing nine charges stemming from his arrest, including four counts of possess or use of a stolen credit card, two counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance, one count of breach of probation order, one count of dealing with an identity document without lawful excuse and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000. He will appear next in Salmon Arm Law Courts on those charges Jan. 15.

McCann is also before the Salmon Arm Law Courts for two other files. A trial has been set for June 3 on three charges, including two counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance and one count of break and enter and committing and indictable offence. He will also appear on those charges Jan. 15.

A third matter will see McCann go to trial Feb. 19 on one count of attempt to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice. That file will also be before the court on Jan. 15.

