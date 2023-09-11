Enderby shows heart with purchase of AEDs

Automatic External Defibrillators have been bought and placed at seven important community locations

Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) can now be found at seven locations in and around Enderby, including the pool (left) and Visitor Centre (right), following the purchase of the devices by the city and several partners. (Contributed)

Enderby is putting its collective hearts forward

The city, Enderby and District Services Commission, Enderby and District Recreation Services, and Enderby Funtastic are partnering up to support the availability of lifesaving heart defibrillators throughout the community.

The groups have invested in automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to enhance access during the crucial moments after a person experiences sudden cardiac arrest.

An AED is a device that gives an electrical shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. The shock can help the heart re-establish a normal rhythm. These devices are safe and easy to use even with little to no training or experience.

Use of an AED, combined with performing CPR and calling 9-1-1, can drastically increase the chance of survival for a person having a cardiac event.

“I am pleased to see our community step forward and partner to enhance the safety of our residents and visitors by making this lifesaving technology available more broadly,” said City of Enderby Mayor Huck Galbraith. “The ability to save a person who suffers a sudden cardiac arrest increases dramatically with nearby access to an AED.”

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to any person, of any age, anywhere. When this happens, immediate treatment is vital. Accessible AEDs are important because they put lifesaving technology where it can do the most good.

The AEDs are located at:

• Public pool;

• Arena;

• Drill Hall;

• Riverside Park ball diamonds;

• Visitor Centre;

• City hall;

• Riverside RV Park and Campground.

“The Enderby and District Services Commission is pleased to see new or additional AEDs at many of our athletic facilities,” said commission chairperson Allysa Hopkins, also Regional District of North Okanagan Area F director. “These are among the locations where they have the greatest chance of saving lives.”

The AEDs feature cutting-edge technology that detects heart rhythms and administers shocks with escalating intensity, all while providing audible instruction so that a person with minimal or no training can assist a person experiencing a medical emergency.

Sheryl Hay and Kaylee Wells, with Enderby and District Recreation Services, said: “Physical health and lifesaving technology go hand in hand, and Enderby and District Recreation Services is proud to contribute to this initiative supporting the safety and well-being of our community members.”

Enderby Funtastic Vice-President Dave Lancaster agreed.

“This is an investment in the lives of our players and their families,” he said. “The ability to access this technology at the ball diamonds will save lives.”

