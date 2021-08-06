Enderby sparks fire prep, propane pit ban

Fire remnants blowing into Armstrong from the White Rock Creek wildfire has residents on alert. (Alison Hlatky photo)

Enderby’s outdoor pool had to be closed for cleaning, city monitoring White Rock Lake wildfire

As charred remnants of wildfire blow miles over the North Okanagan, Enderby is stepping up its preparation and prevention plans.

The City of Enderby is closely monitoring the White Rock Lake wildfire west and southwest of the city. Therefore the Emergency Operations Centre has increased its activation to Level 1 due to the threat. Monitoring and advance planning are ongoing.

In addition to campfire bans, the city has also prohibited propane fire pits and all cooking in public parks and trails. Propane barbecues for cooking will be allowed in campgrounds and designated evacuation areas.

Significant ash has been falling in Enderby, Armstrong and Vernon from the wildfire.

The situation was so bad the Enderby Outdoor Pool was closed Friday, Aug. 6 as it needed to be cleaned.

Spallumcheen resident Alison Hlatky did a quick walk around her yard Friday morning and found handfuls of large, black pieces from the wildfire. She also found a scorch mark where a piece lit up some weeds on the driveway and “luckily went out,” said the Salmon River Road resident.

At this time, there is not an evacuation alert or order for Enderby or Armstrong. The EOC level one activation is a precautionary measure.

“Our sympathy goes out to those who have been affected by wildfires throughout the province,” the City of Enderby said, encouraging all residents and businesses to follow the personal, household, and pet emergency preparedness.

“Please stay safe, be prepared, keep tuned into media so that you are aware of the situation, support others, and follow instructions related to this emergency.”

READ MORE: Time to fire smart home is now: City of Vernon

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire forces more evacuation orders for Westside Road

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021