Enderby woman crashes car attempting to evade police on Highway 1 near Sicamous

34-year-old charged with excessive speeding on Aug. 8

An Enderby woman was stopped by police for speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway through Sicamous on Aug. 8.

The woman was travelling 105 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/h zone, said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

After being stopped, the woman provided a valid B.C. driver’s licence. When the officer went back to his police car with the licence, the woman sped away, said McNeil.

The officer pursued the woman, who was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, for a short while before calling off the pursuit in the interest of public safety, said McNeil.

Minutes later, police were notified of a single-vehicle collision about six kilometres west of Sicamous. The same officer attended and found the Chevrolet “destroyed” on the eastbound shoulder of the highway, where McNeil said it came to a stop after striking a rock wall.

An ambulance attended to the 34-year-old driver, who sustained a foot injury.

Police charged the driver with excessive speeding, failure to obey police direction and crossing a double solid line.

The destroyed vehicle was impounded for days due to the excessive speeding, he added.

