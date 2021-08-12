Enderby woman crashes car attempting to evade police on Highway 1 near Sicamous

An excessive speeder crashed their car on Aug. 8 while attempting to evade police, according to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (Black Press file photo)

An Enderby woman was stopped by police for speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway through Sicamous on Aug. 8.

The woman was travelling 105 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/h zone, said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

After being stopped, the woman provided a valid B.C. driver’s licence. When the officer went back to his police car with the licence, the woman sped away, said McNeil.

The officer pursued the woman, who was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, for a short while before calling off the pursuit in the interest of public safety, said McNeil.

Minutes later, police were notified of a single-vehicle collision about six kilometres west of Sicamous. The same officer attended and found the Chevrolet “destroyed” on the eastbound shoulder of the highway, where McNeil said it came to a stop after striking a rock wall.

An ambulance attended to the 34-year-old driver, who sustained a foot injury.

Police charged the driver with excessive speeding, failure to obey police direction and crossing a double solid line.

The destroyed vehicle was impounded for days due to the excessive speeding, he added.

Read more: Resident calls for action at Salmon Arm intersection after witnessing truck behaviour

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSicamous