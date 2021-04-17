Enderby’s proposed 2021 budget open for public input

Public input on the City of Enderby’s proposed 2021 budget is open until 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021. (City of Enderby photo)

The City of Enderby has put forward its proposed budget for 2021 and residents can still weigh in on the spending plan until Monday afternoon.

The proposed budget would lead to an overall tax and user fee increase of 2.2 per cent — or a $46.40 increase for the average single-family home.

The city recently released a public information package on its website, breaking down the financial year ahead.

The general tax increase, based on an average home assessment of $342,500, would be 2.9 per cent if the budget is adopted as currently drawn up.

More increases are proposed through various user fees. Water fees are due for a 0.9 per cent hike in the proposed budget, on top of a one per cent hike in sewer fees and 3.2 per cent increase in garbage fees.

The proposed budget would balance the city’s books for the year at just over $1.7 million, with $1.6 million in revenue generated from municipal taxation.

As to where tax dollars will be spent this year, the info package highlights a number of 2021 projects:

• Reconstruction of Hubert and Knight avenues

• Completion of the spray park

• Purchase of a new Zamboni

• New roof for the drill hall

• Parking improvements at Tuey Park

• Completion of the Flood Mapping and Risk Assessment

• Ongoing renewal of drinking water and wastewater activities

• Contribution to ongoing capital infrastructure

The pandemic continues to pose challenges in preparing the annual spending plan, according to the budget summary report.

“In 2020, mayor and council reduced expenditures where possible, which resulted in a decrease in taxation and fees for the average home. These decreases were recognized as temporary measures in response to an extreme degree of economic uncertainty and are not sustainable, and need to be restored in order for the city to continue to provide its regular services.”

Those who wish to provide a written submission of their feedback can send it to info@cityofenderby.com or drop it off at City Hall before the deadline, 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19. People can also request an access code before the deadline if they wish to attend a Zoom meeting on the matter.

That virtual public meeting will take place April 19, when mayor and council will review the spending plan.

The 2021 budget public information package can be found here.

