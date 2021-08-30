(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Enforcement of B.C. vaccine cards sparks concern over resources for police

Vaccine card will come into effect on Sept. 13 for one dose, Oct. 24 for two

The group representing RCMP officers nationwide said it’s concerned about having enough resources to enforce B.C.’s new vaccine card system.

Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, said that officers are being called on to enforce “more and more with no additional resources and funding.”

Sauvé made his comments following Premier John Horgan’s assertion that businesses having trouble with customers and the recently announce vaccine card should call police.

“With respect to enforcement, it’s not unlike night clubs or the hospitality sector. If they have difficulty with patrons, they call law enforcement, and that’s what I would expect would happen with respect to the vaccination card as well,” Horgan said on Friday.

Sauvé said that this summer has already tested police forces in B.C., with more than 650 officers having been deployed as part the province’s wildfire response and others being stationed at Fairy Creek over old-growth logging protests.

“And now the Premier wants our already over-stretched Members to respond to vaccine passport disputes at restaurants, movie theatres and sporting events,” he said.

“Put quite simply, the existing BC Membership cannot continue to effectively respond to an increasing number of calls and deployments without additional officers and resources.”

The vaccine card comes into effect with one dose being required for entry into many non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants and fitness centres as of Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: Call police on COVID-19 vaccination card refusers, B.C.’s John Horgan says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
West Kelowna council approves new daycare building at elementary school
Next story
Advocates blast Immigration Department’s silence on Afghan requests for help

Just Posted

Nalayia Taylor and Rhyan Leggett Grayston raise funds for firefighters at their roadside sales table at the corner of 10th Street SW and 10th Avenue SW on Friday, Aug. 27. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Young Salmon Arm residents raise funds for firefighters

Doug Peng (left) and Ian Baillie, who also own Sicamous fixture G&G Kitchen and Tap, have been in business together for two years. The Narrows Smokehouse is their new restaurant on Main Street. It features meats cooked low and slow in a smoker they brought in from the southern U.S. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
‘You can’t rush it’: Meats smoked low and slow at new restaurant in Sicamous

The bromelain enzyme in pineapples breaks down protein chains. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer

Controlled burn above the Irish Creek area, taken at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Okanagan Indian Band - Facebook)
UPDATE: Smoke visible from planned burn on White Rock Lake wildfire