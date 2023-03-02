This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Engine fire put out on plane landing at Kelowna International Airport

80 people on board

An arriving airplane with an engine on fire had emergency crews throughout the area rushing to Kelowna International Airport on the afternoon of March 2.

The fire was successfully put out while the plane was still in the air. It was a scheduled flight from Kamloops to Calgary, diverted to Kelowna, on a Dash-Q400 WestJet craft.

Philip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations, said the diversion is called an “engine out” procedure.

It was initially reported around 3:40p.m.

The plane landed safely at 4:20p.m. Emergency crews report that there was no visible flame, though there was some charring.

There were 80 people on board, and the commercial plane was carrying approximately 4,400 lbs of fuel.

There were no injuries.

Emergency crews have stood down and the airport has now resumed normal operations.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Previous story
Penticton’s former mayor files new lawsuit against family

Just Posted

A microsuite development proposed for 113 Weddup St. and 1005 Riverside Ave. will consist of 12, 10, 6 and 5-unit buildings. (District of Sicamous image)
Rezoning for 103-unit microsuite development going to Sicamous council

City of Salmon Arm Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond and Kevin Flynn lend a hand with the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s fundraising efforts during the Trails Party at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Barb Brouwer/Facebook photo)
Shuswap Trail Alliance grateful for more than $70,000 received in fundraising efforts

Icy pellets accumulate along 5th Avenue SW during a brief hail storm in Salmon Arm on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm hit by hail, risk of afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast

Lumby’s Matthew Leach (left) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (second from left) won gold in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday at the Canada Winter Games. West Kelowna’s Samuel Peters (right) was fourth and Ronan Wiens of Salmon Arm (second from right) was sixth. The event was held at Crabbe Mountaiin Ski Resort in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)
Lumby’s Leach, Vernon’s Ferguson collect Games gold