Jocelyne Gilbert looks down into the deep Newsome Creek gully on Sunday, Oct. 28, which is becoming less and less stable. (File photo)

Engineers find ways to shore up Sorrento’s Newsome Creek

Mitigation work that would save houses along the eroding bank to cost five to six million.

Engineers have delivered their recommendations on ways to save the homes at risk from the creek bank erosion along Newsome Creek in Sorrento. The question remaining is who will pay for the expensive mitigation work.

Three option were proposed in the report compiled by engineering firms Westrek and Kerr Wood Leidal, ranging in cost from $4.8 to $6.2 million.

The area studied for the report spans 520 metres of the creek running from the Trans-Canada Highway to Shuswap Lake. The houses at risk from eroding banks are located along this stretch of the creek. According to a report from last fall, four properties along Sorrento’s Caen Road could be affected by imminent bank failure.

The latest report, dated June 7, which was discussed at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s June 20 board meeting, said nine possible options for mitigating erosion and slope stability concerns were identified. After closer consideration and input from the community, three options remain for consideration. A rock-lined channel is one option and would cost $4.8 million. The other options are a culvert almost three metres in diameter and a sheet pile wall with bed stabilizers; they would cost $5 million and $6.2 million respectively.

“It’s a very concerning situation. We have people who are living in homes that are tottering on the edge of a ravine. Those folks are understandably anxious and they appreciate anything that we can do so they can be made whole again and this is a good step in that direction,”said CSRD Area C director Paul Demenok.

Read More: Erosion worries plague homeowners along Newsome Creek in Sorrento

Read More: Update: Residents urged to avoid Newsome Creek banks amid evacuation alert

CSRD board chair Rhona Martin noted that the mitigation options are very expensive. She added that a recent meeting with MLA Greg Kyllo and provincial government officials ended positively.

Demenok said he is delighted with the way the meeting went and attributed the province’s cooperative attitude on the Newsome Creek problem to correspondence recently sent to them by CSRD Chief Administrative Officer Charles Hamilton. The province had previously maintained that it is the responsibility of local governments to apply for funding for stream mitigation works. Hamilton’s letter placed the onus on the province by invoking the recent court decision which involved the District of Sicamous.

According to Demenok, there is disaster mitigation funding available which could be accessed by the CSRD and government ministries to perform work related to Newsome Creek. One part of the work which is already underway is the replacement of culverts where the creek crosses under roads. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told the Observer that six culverts would be replaced before spring 2020.

Read More: Court decision prompts CSRD to throw flood mitigation back at province

Read More: Regional district takes on Newsome Creek work

Demenok moved that a cost estimate be reached for assessment of Newsome Creek upstream of the Trans-Canada Highway as well as all the streams that feed into it to better understand the hazard. He said the study could be paid for under the disaster mitigation funding application which provincial agencies may be applying for to conduct other work related to the creek.

Hamilton said there are larger problems than Newsome Creek alone and agreed the study should be undertaken but said the onus could also be placed on the province to pay for having a cost estimate on such a study done.

The board approved the motion.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Just Posted

You’re invited to help celebrate and honour National Indigenous People’s Day

Celebrations and a chance to be together include activities at Pierre’s Point and Quaaout Lodge

Engineers find ways to shore up Sorrento’s Newsome Creek

Mitigation work that would save houses along the eroding bank to cost five to six million.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Shuswap’s Women Who Wine raises $6,000 for community groups

Bulk of proceeds of quarterly Community Giving Event go to Wellness Centre at Salmon Arm Secondary

Great Outdoors: Salmon Arm Kids Fishing Derby reels in family fun

Twenty-third annual event sees 150 young anglers and their families participate

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekend weather update

Grey skies and a chance of showers may be in store for this weekend

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstream area, please

RDNO, Coldstream ask commercial vehicles, tour buses to not drop-off/pick-up in Kickwillie Loop area

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Most Read