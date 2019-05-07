Enhancements beside Rail Trail to showcase history and nature

Crews said they will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

The RDNO has started preliminary work and site enhancements beside the Okanagan Rail Trail at km 3.7.

Additional funding has been received from a private donation for the improvement and restoration of select areas along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, Lake Country and the RDNO. These improvements will include the addition of trail history and nature interpretation, and are meant to increase the natural beauty of the trail along with user experiences. The hope is that these advancements will leave users with a unique experience that connects them with both nature and the history behind the trail.

“As a part of these upgrades, we will be completing environmental protection work, and enhancing a select area adjacent to the trail,” said Keith Pinkoski, Manager of Parks. “We kindly ask trail users to obey all construction signage and flaggers that may be present on site.”

Equipment has been brought on site, and work is expected to last two to three weeks. Crews will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

Residents can receive instant updates on all RDNO trail updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For further information, please call 250.550.3700, or email communityservices@rdno.ca.

Related: Vernon Bike Fest continues

Related: Downtown Vernon Asscociation unveils new bike corral

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP
Next story
Two cats missing after fire guts home in Peachland

Just Posted

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Bikers plan to give bullied Chase girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Seniors advocate: Incentives in system move seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, advocate finds

Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Okanagan nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Most Read