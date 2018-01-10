Environment Canada issues weather alerts for B.C.

“An approaching Pacific front will track inland and across southern B.C. on Thursday…”

Snow is expected to fall throughout the southern Interior and on mountain passes across B.C. today, prompting a weather warning from Environment Canada.

“An approaching Pacific front will track inland and across southern BC on Thursday,” according to the statement. “The Pacific moisture will combine with a modified Arctic airmass to giving snow to many Southwestern Interior and Kootenay regions and highway mountain passes.”

Snow will begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres expected by Thursday night before the snow tapers to flurries.

The warning applies to the following areas:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
  • Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler
  • Kootenay Lake
  • Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna
  • Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
  • Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops
  • Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snowfall warnings may be issued for these regions later today once computer models come to a consensus on the track of the system.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Nearing completion

Just Posted

Library searching for new CEO

Okanagan Regional Library’s Stephanie Hall sailing away

Group opposes Salmon Arm landfill expansion

Regional district to offer open house, online survey to capture public input on expansion, options.

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect.

Women’s march returns to Salmon Arm

Last January they gathered by the thousands in cities all over the… Continue reading

Mountain Park Motorsports gaining traction

New Sicamous business off to a busy sleddding season

Eagles unable to stop Grizzlies

Sicamous Eagles drop two to Revelstoketie before tie with North Okanagan

Nearing completion

Work on the Sicamous roundabout expected to be done in a couple of weeks

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Most Read