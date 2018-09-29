Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Though autumn has just nicely settled in over B.C., it looks like the white stuff might be making an early appearance in the province’s interior Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the Connector, Kootenay Pass and Coquihalla areas calling for rain and the potential of snow in the interior.

The statement reads: “an approaching low pressure system combined with snow levels lowering to 1,200 to 1,500 metres will give snow to the Southern Interior highway mountain passes overnight through Sunday.”

Five to 10 cm of snow is forecast on the Connector, and two to four cm on the northern part of the Coquihalla.

The statemen continues, noting: “rain is expected over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass as snow levels are forecast to remain above these passes.”

Be sure to check Environment Canada weather reports and Drive BC for information if you plan on travelling through the interior passes. Winter tires are required to be installed on vehicles travelling at high elevation beginning Monday.

Previous story
VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

New vision for municipal campground in Shuswap

District of Sicamous wants to develop urban farm concept on former Abbott Berry Farm

BC’s new wildfire mitigation program raises questions for regional district

CSRD directors want to know more about funding implications

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver

Toronto beats Portland 122-104 in NBA exhibition clash

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

Open letter from Gateway Casinos takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ demands from union

The letter claims they are offering striking workers more than living wage, union stalling process

Nursing mothers in Kelowna aim to end stigma around breastfeeding

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

Most Read