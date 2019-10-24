Angie Halas of Kamloops saw Thunberg at the Tourism Kamloops site and ran to greet her.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

  • Oct. 24, 2019 8:53 a.m.
-Kamloops this Week

Swedish teenaged environmental activist Greta Thunberg stopped in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon as she and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton.

The 16-year-old had been in Alberta, where she led a climate strike rally and met with northern Alberta First Nations. She is scheduled to lead a climate strike rally in Vancouver this Friday.

En route in the Tesla the family is using on their trips to various cities in North America — a Tesla Model 3 that actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger helped secure — Thunberg and her group stopped in Aberdeen.

There, they charged the Tesla at the Tourism Kamloops charging station and crossed Hillside Way to grab a bite to eat in the Aberdeen Mall food court.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Angie Halas of Kamloops saw Thunberg at the Tourism Kamloops site and ran to greet her.

“Best lunch break ever!” Halas said in a Facebook post accompanying a photo of her with the teenager who a few weeks ago addressed the United Nations in New York City.

“Whether you agree with her actions or not, Greta Thunberg’s rocking the boat and opening up the dialogue on climate change. Excited to meet her/see her using the Tesla chargers at Tourism Kamloops today!”

Other Kamloopsians reported seeing Thunberg and her family getting food in Aberdeen Mall.

Thunberg, the organizer of the Fridays for Future movement, will lead a rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by a march downtown.

Thunberg arrived in the U.S. in late August after crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a sailboat. She has since been travelling across North America, meeting with leaders and support local climate activism.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Thunberg joined a Sept. 27 climate strike — where people left school or work to participate in climate activism — in Montreal which, according to the city’s mayor, drew 500,000 people. That same day, a Thunberg-inspired climate strike led by the Sustainabiliteens brought about 100,000 people to the streets of Vancouver, police said.

Most Read