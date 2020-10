Firefighters responded to the fire on 30 Street SW just after 4 p.m. Saturday

Firefighters are at the scene of a piece of farming equipment that caught fire in Salmon Arm Saturday afternoon.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to the incident on 30th Street SW just after 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Smoke can be seen rising from a piece of equipment in the middle of a field.

Firefighters had the burning vehicle under control before 5 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

fireVehicles