(West Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

(West Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Erratic driving leads to West Kelowna drug bust

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs seized

Some dangerous driving led to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

West Kelowna RCMP were alerted to a silver Hyundai that was all over the road on Bentley Road on Jan. 19. The car was first spotted near Shannon Lake School, where the driver went up onto the sidewalk and almost struck a child.

The car was found parked illegally in front of a business on Highway 97. Upon inspection, it was found that the driver was previously known to police, and the investigation led to the seizure of a significant amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The driver was arrested and is now facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Kelowna not spared unprecedented increase in online exploitation of children: RCMP

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaCrimeDrug bustRCMP

Previous story
10 dogs left outside without food or water after B.C. owner hospitalized in Alberta
Next story
VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Just Posted

The city’s Traffic Safety Committee looked at several roads and intersections in Salmon Arm that were the subject of concerns in 2022 and made decisions on whether action should be taken. (File photo)
Speeding biggest concern for Salmon Arm residents wanting road improvements

Signs cautioned users of Canoe Beach on Saturday, July 3, 2022, to take care in the beach area because of high water. The lower sign noted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm Wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Shuswap governments urge Interior Health to take lead on algal blooms

An affordable housing working group has been formed, separate from the Sicamous Housing Committee, to meet and discuss housing projects in the district. A focus of the District of Sicamous group will be the 36-unit housing complex, developed in partnership with the Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society (EVSCHS) which operates The Haven (pictured), The Lodge and The Manor. (EVSCHS Facebook)
Affordable housing working group formed in Sicamous to speed up projects

The new temporary winter shelter at the Downtown Activity Centre, 451 Shuswap St. S in Salmon Arm, will be open seven days a week, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Jan. 19 to April 30. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
New temporary shelter in Salmon Arm to address residents’ concerns